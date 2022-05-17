Former Canadian County Deputy Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Inmate During Transport

Monday, May 16th 2022, 8:58 pm

A deputy in Canadian County is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate multiple times.

Prior to his arrest, records show he resigned from the department.

While investigators said the inmate was told not to report what happened to her, OSBI investigators say she had the courage to come forward.

“She's incredibly brave to do what she did. She might not have been believed,” said OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman.

On April 7, court documents show former Canadian County deputy David Loman was transporting a female inmate across three counties. During the transport, the inmate alleges Lowman sexually battered and sodomized her.

“In any profession there are those who try to get away with things,” said Arbeitman.

According to the victim, Loman pulled into a Madill carwash where he ordered her to remove her bra.

Later, along the side of an isolated road, the woman told investigators Lowman exited his sheriff's vehicle and forced her to perform oral sex.

A court filing showed the victim said while driving, Loman told her he "requested the transport because he knew a female needed to be picked up,” and then shared his “sexual fantasies” with her showing her pictures on his phone.

When confronted with the allegations backed by corresponding GPS locations of their stops, Loman told investigators, he had gotten lost, and then later parked and got out of his vehicle to "release flatulence."

Following his interview Loman stated, "he was going to jail, he needed an attorney, and that he was in a bad, bad, bad spot."

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you break the law and there is sufficient evidence that charges should be filed against you, you should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Arbeitman.

In a statement, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West echoed that sentiment saying while he hoped this wasn't true, Loman needs to be held accountable and put away if it is.



