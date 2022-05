Monday, May 16th 2022, 10:17 pm

By: News 9

1 Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In NW OKC

One person was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a car Monday night.

It happened near the corner of NW 31st Street and Penn Ave just before 9 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene according to Oklahoma City police.

This is a developing story.