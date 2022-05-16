Sassy Mama: Quick Tacos

Sassy Mama is cooking from home today and she has some easy meals you can make in no time!
Quick Taco Meat
Start by cooking the onions, bell peppers and garlic in an instant pot till tender on SAUTÉ mode. Stir in the spices to cook with the onion mixture. Add the ground ground beef and mix together. Place the lid of the instant pot on and set to high pressure cook for 10 minutes. Release pressure from the instant pot and carefully open. Use large wooden spoon or potato masher to break up the ground beef. Store extra taco meat in freezer ziploc bags. Label and freeze for future use!
Jack’s Green Sauce
Put all of the ingredients in a blender and pulse till smooth. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Drizzle on tacos.