Sassy Mama: Quick Tacos

Monday, May 16th 2022, 4:47 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking from home today and she has some easy meals you can make in no time!

Quick Taco Meat

2 pounds ground beef or ground meat of choice 4 tablespoons oil 2 red onions diced 3 green bell peppers diced 5 garlic cloves minced 2 teaspoons chili powder 2 teaspoons oregano 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon dried basil ½ teaspoon turmeric ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon cumin 1/4- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne (as desired for more or less heat) ½ teaspoon chipotle powder

Start by cooking the onions, bell peppers and garlic in an instant pot till tender on SAUTÉ mode. Stir in the spices to cook with the onion mixture. Add the ground ground beef and mix together. Place the lid of the instant pot on and set to high pressure cook for 10 minutes. Release pressure from the instant pot and carefully open. Use large wooden spoon or potato masher to break up the ground beef. Store extra taco meat in freezer ziploc bags. Label and freeze for future use!

Jack’s Green Sauce

3/4 bunch of cilantro 3/4 bunch of parsley 3 cloves garlic, minced 1/4 cup olive oil 3 tablespoons orange juice (I used pineapple) 2 tablespoons lemon juice Salt to taste 1/2 fresh jalapeño

Put all of the ingredients in a blender and pulse till smooth. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Drizzle on tacos.



