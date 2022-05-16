×
Watch Live: News 9 at 6
×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
82°
Feels like 84°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 16th 2022, 9:45 am
By:
Hannah Scholl
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 16, 2022.
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Evening Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your Afternoon Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your Afternoon Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Andrew's Monday School Day Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your School Day Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Andrew's Monday School Day Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your School Day Forecast for May 16, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your Afternoon Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Andrew's Monday School Day Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your School Day Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Andrew's Monday Morning Forecast
Andrew Adams
Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your Monday Morning Forecast for May 16, 2022.
Monday Morning Forecast With Andrew Adams
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams has a look at your Monday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Folds Of Honor Partners With PGA To Raise Money For Families Of Veterans
Jonathan Cooper
The PGA partners with Folds of Honor for Patriot Golf Days, a nationwide fundraising event where golfers are encouraged to add an extra dollar or more to their green fees to fund scholarships.
Folds Of Honor Partners With PGA To Raise Money For Families Of Veterans
Jonathan Cooper
The PGA partners with Folds of Honor for Patriot Golf Days, a nationwide fundraising event where golfers are encouraged to add an extra dollar or more to their green fees to fund scholarships.
Pinnell Approved Payment To Swadley’s Without Invoice, Report Shows, As Lawmakers Plan Tourism Investigation
Barry Mangold
A new report shows Lt. Governor and Tourism Secretary Matt Pinnell signed off on a $1.5 million payment to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen without seeing an invoice.
Pinnell Approved Payment To Swadley’s Without Invoice, Report Shows, As Lawmakers Plan Tourism Investigation
Barry Mangold
A new report shows Lt. Governor and Tourism Secretary Matt Pinnell signed off on a $1.5 million payment to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen without seeing an invoice.
BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show
News On 6
A big concert is happening Monday night at the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Final preparations were made Monday for the Eagles concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.
BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show
News On 6
A big concert is happening Monday night at the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Final preparations were made Monday for the Eagles concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.
Veterans Compete in PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup In Broken Arrow
Meredith McCown
Veterans from around the country are in Broken Arrow for the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup. Twelve teams competed alongside professionals at The Club at Indian Springs on Monday in the tournament celebrating our heroes.
Veterans Compete in PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup In Broken Arrow
Meredith McCown
Veterans from around the country are in Broken Arrow for the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup. Twelve teams competed alongside professionals at The Club at Indian Springs on Monday in the tournament celebrating our heroes.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Folds Of Honor Partners With PGA To Raise Money For Families Of Veterans
Jonathan Cooper
The PGA partners with Folds of Honor for Patriot Golf Days, a nationwide fundraising event where golfers are encouraged to add an extra dollar or more to their green fees to fund scholarships.
Pinnell Approved Payment To Swadley’s Without Invoice, Report Shows, As Lawmakers Plan Tourism Investigation
Barry Mangold
A new report shows Lt. Governor and Tourism Secretary Matt Pinnell signed off on a $1.5 million payment to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen without seeing an invoice.
BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show
News On 6
A big concert is happening Monday night at the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Final preparations were made Monday for the Eagles concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.
Veterans Compete in PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup In Broken Arrow
Meredith McCown
Veterans from around the country are in Broken Arrow for the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup. Twelve teams competed alongside professionals at The Club at Indian Springs on Monday in the tournament celebrating our heroes.
61st St. Closed Between Lewis & Harvard For PGA Championship
News On 6
Those not attending the PGA Championship in Southern Hills will still feel the impact of traffic when it comes to traffic. 61st street between Lewis and Harvard will be closed to all traffic all week.
Most Wanted: Johnny Sparks, Stevie Whelan
News On 6
US Marshals are asking for help from the public to find this week's Most Wanted Monday suspects.
View More Stories