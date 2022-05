Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:39 am

By: News 9

This week’s Innovative Teacher is Garrod Nightingale.

He is a 7th grade math teacher at Anadarko Middle School.

He uses innovations to help his students understand the concepts and objectives, such as purchasing groceries and dog food for unit rate, as well as using hula hoops for teaching the circumference of a circle.

Mr. Nightingale is also a U.S. veteran.