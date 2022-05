Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:33 am

By: News 9

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Along I-35, Police Say

A shooting investigation closed part of I-35 late Sunday night.

Crews briefly shut down the northbound lanes of the interstate at Northeast 10th Street.

Investigators say the victim was shot there and then drove to Grand and I-35.

Police say that person was then hospitalized for treatment.

Currently, it is unclear if any arrests were made.





