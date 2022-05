Edmond Dentist Dies After Being Hit By Car During Bike Ride

An afternoon bike ride ended in heartbreak in Guthrie Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers said a cyclist was killed along Highway 77 after he was struck by a pickup. The OHP said the man on the bike, an Edmond dentist, did everything he should have from the use of a helmet to reflectors; but somehow the driver still didn't see him.