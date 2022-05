Sunday, May 15th 2022, 10:26 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspected car thieves after their creative escape attempts.

Police said the suspects stole a car near I-240 and Western around 11:30 a.m.

Officers found the car near Northwest 54th and Independence. Police said one suspect jumped into a dumpster to hide from officers while another tried to escape in a storm drain.