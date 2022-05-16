14 Year Old Girl Graduates College With 2 Degrees

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 7:36 pm

A 14-year-old girl from Oklahoma graduates college with honors, not from one but two colleges.

The Muhammad house is full of scholars and their home is decorated with all of their accomplishments.

“We have over 150 medals, over 50 trophies, we have over one hundred academic awards as well,” Elijah Muhammad said.

Soon, they'll have to add to it. At 14 years old, Shania Muhammad has her Associates Degree from Langston University and Oklahoma City Community College.

“Don't let your age be the ceiling to your potential and I really want to push that. You cannot let that be a barrier to your life. It's like I was in the seventh grade and the whole time I was on the collegiate level I just didn't know it,” Shania said.

Shania attends her parent's homeschooling program. She said they were the ones that inspired her to look beyond her middle school curriculum. Her parents said their goal is to encourage their children to put their best foot forward at whatever they want to pursue.

“If we put the same passion and intensity that we do into sports into education you achieve the same result,” Muhammad said.

Shania started classes at OCCC at 13 and the University of Oklahoma as well.

After a semester OU, Shania chose to follow in her parents' footsteps and attend Langston University for the HBCU experience.

“I actually experienced and enjoyed Langston. It felt like I was at home from home. I don't feel judged, it's like we understood where we came from,” Shania said.

The best part of this experience for Shania is having her 12-year brother look up to her. He plans on starting classes at the Oklahoma City Community College in the fall to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

“Me going at a younger age is better for me because I want to be able to make history myself,” Elijah Muhammad said.

Shania plans to continue classes at Langston. She will be pursuing her bachelors in family consumer science and a minor in plant soil science.

Shania is also interested in entrepreneurship. To keep up with her future endeavors, such as an upcoming book tour and her clothing line, CLICK HERE.