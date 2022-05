Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:56 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire was located near Southeast 89th Street and South Hiwassee Road.

Fire officials said they didn't find anyone in the home when they checked the premises.

Firefighters said they now have the fire under control and are just working on extinguishing hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.