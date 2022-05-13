Car Stolen From OKC Gas Station With Child Inside

Friday, May 13th 2022, 6:43 pm

A family’s stop at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station turned into a parent's worst nightmare on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City police say the incident began as something they see fairly often; a car being stolen while left running.

According to police, the man left his 3-year-old son in the car to run into the convenience store just after 11 p.m.

While inside, a man hopped into the driver's seat and took off. The man's toddler was in his car seat in the back seat of the car.

"It appears that the suspect arrived at the convenience store in another vehicle as passenger in that vehicle when he saw the car running, he simply got out of the vehicle he was ingot in the other one that was left running and simply drove off," explained OCPD MSgt. Gary Knight. He added, "there's no indication that the suspect even knew there was a child inside."

No one at the store got a good look at the suspect. Surveillance footage caught the carjacking on tape.

After about 25 minutes, a passerby saw a car seat just down the block in front of another business. The child was still in the seat.

Police located the stolen car just off I-40 later in the night.

"Never leave your car running in front of a store, your home unattended. Especially if you have a child inside," said MSgt. Knight.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time but police believe they know who he is.



