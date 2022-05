Friday, May 13th 2022, 6:43 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma softball team is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game after taking down Iowa State 5-0 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners will take on the winner of the Oklahoma State vs Texas game on Saturday at 2 p.m..

The Sooners now move to 49-1 on the season.