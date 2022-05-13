×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Watch Live: News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor Track Storms Near Oklahoma/Kansas Border
×
Breaking News: OCPD Responds To Shooting Near I-40 & Choctaw Road
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
78°
Feels like 84°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Pet Of The Week: Wiz The Dog
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, May 13th 2022, 2:27 pm
By:
News 9
Pet Of The Week: Wiz The Dog
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Learn how you can adopt Wiz the dog, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
More Like This
Pet Of The Week: Wiz The Dog
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Wiz the dog, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Wiz The Dog
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Wiz the dog, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Wumbo
News 9
Learn how you can adopt our Pet Of The Week, Wumbo, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Wumbo
News 9
Learn how you can adopt our Pet Of The Week, Wumbo, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Kenneth
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Kenneth, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Kenneth
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Kenneth, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Lily
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Lily, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Lily
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Lily, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
View More Stories
More Like This
Pet Of The Week: Wiz The Dog
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Wiz the dog, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Wumbo
News 9
Learn how you can adopt our Pet Of The Week, Wumbo, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Kenneth
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Kenneth, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Lily
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Lily, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Mishu The Cat
News 9
Learn how you can adopt Mishu, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Pet Of The Week: Chigs
News 9
Learn how you can adopt the Pet Of The Week, Chigs, from the Oklahoma City Humane Society.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OU Softball Takes Down Iowa State, Headed To Big 12 Title Game
News 9
The Oklahoma softball team is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game after taking down Iowa State 5-0 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OU Softball Takes Down Iowa State, Headed To Big 12 Title Game
News 9
The Oklahoma softball team is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game after taking down Iowa State 5-0 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OSU Takes Down Texas, Sets Up Bedlam Match-Up For Big 12 Title
News 9
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team defeated Texas 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Title Game.
OSU Takes Down Texas, Sets Up Bedlam Match-Up For Big 12 Title
News 9
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team defeated Texas 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Title Game.
Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue
Amy Slanchik
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough.
Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue
Amy Slanchik
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough.
PGA Program Helps Veterans Learn To Golf
Jonathan Cooper
The Owasso man just completed a six-week program called PGA Hope or Helping our Patriots Everywhere, which pairs veterans with PGA professionals to either learn golf for the first time or improve their skills.
PGA Program Helps Veterans Learn To Golf
Jonathan Cooper
The Owasso man just completed a six-week program called PGA Hope or Helping our Patriots Everywhere, which pairs veterans with PGA professionals to either learn golf for the first time or improve their skills.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OU Softball Takes Down Iowa State, Headed To Big 12 Title Game
News 9
The Oklahoma softball team is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game after taking down Iowa State 5-0 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OSU Takes Down Texas, Sets Up Bedlam Match-Up For Big 12 Title
News 9
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team defeated Texas 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Title Game.
Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue
Amy Slanchik
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough.
PGA Program Helps Veterans Learn To Golf
Jonathan Cooper
The Owasso man just completed a six-week program called PGA Hope or Helping our Patriots Everywhere, which pairs veterans with PGA professionals to either learn golf for the first time or improve their skills.
‘Somebody Is Abusing Their Authority’: Gov. Stitt Slams Grand Jury Report
Storme Jones
Governor Kevin Stitt discussed findings from a grand jury report released earlier this week.
Tulsa Mayor Promotes Use Of American Rescue Funds During Visit With President Biden
Alex Cameron
Many Republicans blame President Biden's nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan for overheating the economy and causing inflation to spike.
View More Stories