New Breast Cancer Center Coming To OKC

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 7:46 am

A new facility hoping to become the premier breast health center in Oklahoma City has now broken ground in southwest Oklahoma City.

With its location at Southwest 89th Street and Portland, it will serve a location that doctors say does not have a comprehensive breast health facility.

The facility would serve all major breast health needs.

These need include 3D mammography, breast MRI, generic cancer screenings and digital ultrasounds.

It is called the "Premier Breast Health Institute of Oklahoma" and doctors involved hope to make it a place where women can come in, feel comfortable and quickly get their needs met.

"It's not going to be just about the best technology. We also hope to provide the best care possible too, care that enables a woman to walk into the facility and know that she is going to get results quickly," said David Raubach from the Oklahoma Proton Center.

It's important to note that breast cancer affects both men and women.

The facility says all the services here will be available to men who need it as well.

They hope to have the facility open by summer of 2023.