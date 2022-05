Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 3:58 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned On May 11, 2022

Wild West Of Weed: Oklahoma Struggles To Regulate Booming Medical Marijuana Industry

Oklahoma state agencies are working to catch up to the medical marijuana industry’s explosive growth since it was legalized in 2018.

Oklahoma City Police Citizens Academy

The academy teaches community members about how the department operates through a 12 weekly sessions.

