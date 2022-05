Western Oklahoma Faces Severe Weather Threat

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 11:57 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman and Washita County until 12:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greer, Harmon, and Jackson County until 12:00 a.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Roger Mills and Washita County until 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon and Roger Mills County until 10:00 p.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward County until 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita and Woodward County until 2:00 a.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellis County until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beaver County until 8 p.m.





The western part of Oklahoma will see some severe weather move through on Tuesday night.

Parts of the state are already under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

