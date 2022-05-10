Work Begins On Edmond Stoplight Upgrades, Periodic Lane Closures Expected

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 7:19 am

Work is underway on updating stoplights along some of the busiest streets in Edmond.

City leaders say the multi-year project is designed to make it easier for us to move across the fast-growing city.

The system running the lights dates back to the 1980's.

The city is currently in phase three of the Intelligent Transportation System, which is a series of more than 75 miles of various cables that will ultimately connect back to the city's Traffic Management Center.

This new system will make traffic lights more responsive in cases like rush hour and will make it more efficient for first responders to get around the city.

The city also plans to install nearly 200 upgraded crossing systems that will help the visually impaired.

"It improves things like ADA accessibility. We will have audible ADA signals at each of the crossings so that anyone who has visual impairments can hear when it is safe to cross," said Bill Begley from the City of Edmond.

Phase three will begin at I-35 and 15th street and the city will then work their way west towards Santa Fe.

Contractors will change out certain components on Sundays to minimize disruptions to traffic.

There will be no full-street closures with this project, only periodic lane closures that will change from day to day.

Once phase three is complete, the city says more than 70% of the project will be completed.

The project has five total phases and there is currently no end date set.