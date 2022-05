Sunday, May 8th 2022, 10:30 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of the city Saturday night.

Officers said a man called 911 claiming he had been shot near Northeast 12th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Authorities said the man was driving down the road when he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.