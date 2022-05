Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:28 am

By: News 9

A woman was transported to a hospital after she was rescued from a house fire Friday night.

The fire was reported at a home around 11 p.m. near Northeast 10th Street and North Post Road in Midwest City.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a woman in the front doorway. She was unconscious but was breathing.

Authorities don't have an update on the woman's condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.