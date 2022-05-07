EMT Student Puts Training To Use, Helps Road Rage Victim Along Highway

Friday, May 6th 2022, 11:10 pm

Josh Tunney said situations like these get him even more motivated to finish school and help more Oklahomans.

Tunney was on his way back from an active shooter training around 5:30 p.m. on April 30.

Suddenly, the EMT student found himself putting his training to good use.

“I feel like if I wasn’t there he definitely could have passed away,” Tunney said.

“It was a road rage incident that occurred there on the highway,” Oklahoma City Public Department assistant public information officer Dillon Quirk said. “Another vehicle had cut off the motorcycle rider at which point the passenger from that vehicle shot one round at the motorcycle rider.”

Twenty-four-year-old Cade Vannoy was driving with a gunshot wound on his motorcycle. He pulled over when he saw Tunney on the side of Interstate 235.

“This motorist pulled up, passed my vehicle on the side just laid his vehicle against the barrier and I was a little nervous,” Tunney said. “He said, ‘Call 911! Call 911! I got shot.’”

Helping a woman change her tires, Tunney quickly switched gears to help the shooting victim.

“I put my gloves on, I got him off the motorcycle and he started turned real pale and diaphoretic immediately,” Tunney said. “I got his shoe off to check there was a lot of blood. It was just gushing. I didn’t want to leave him because I felt like, if I did, I feel like he would have died.”

Tunney applied pressure and put a tourniquet on to stop the bleeding. Police arrived minutes later, helping him keep the victim conscious until EMSA arrived.

“It’s on the highway. There are other drivers on the road, so thankfully, it turned out better than what it could have,” Quirk said.

“He did look back to say, ‘Thank you,’ as he was getting loaded in the ambulance,” Tunney said. “I was glad I was able to help someone.”

Police have not identified the suspect but say they were driving a 4-door sedan.