Clean-Up Underway At Medical Marijuana Farm Near Maud Following Tornado

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:13 pm

Bob Mills Sky News 9 was live on air on Wednesday when it captured a medical marijuana farm near Maud being destroyed by a tornado. The storm also threatened the lives of dozens of people who live on the property.

The owner of Imagination Farms said there are about 30 employees who live and work on the farm. Tom Lee said none of them were in the greenhouses when the storm hit, and they all made through the storm unharmed. Unfortunately, he cannot say the same about plants.

The employee’s livelihood was destroyed in less than a minute. Lee told News 9 he took shelter with his mother on the floor of an RV, and he could hear the storm tearing apart greenhouses and flipping buildings.

Everyone on the property was still in shock as they surveyed the damage and said they were terrified of future storms.

The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director said he wants to help them with storm safety plans.

“There was a language barrier when we got here last night,” said Chad Larman, Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director. “They did have an interpreter here to assist us with that, thankfully. We haven’t been able to talk to them much but that is one of the things were are going to try to prepare them for the next one if need be.”

The owner said his farm lost about 95 percent of its crops. They cannot package and sell any of the plants that were exposed during the storm.

County officials said there was another marijuana farm in the same area that was also heavily damaged.