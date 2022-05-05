Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:45 pm

‘It’s Very Emotional’: The Academy Of Seminole Assesses Damage Day After Tornado

The Academy of Seminole charter school will not be back for their final two weeks of the school year after a tornado smashed all their classrooms Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Wren Hawthorne said the school’s classrooms are housed in modular structures. All 14 of them were destroyed.

The roof of the gym was also ripped apart.

The Academy of Seminole has about 300 students, pre-K through 12th grade, and serves a large percentage of students with special needs. Special needs student account for 28% of the student body.

History teacher Kyle Moore said he's not upset about the stuff, but that it all meant so much to the students.

Moore runs several after school clubs, like table tennis, and e-sports.

Moore fundraised for equipment for his student’s club activities that is now destroyed or missing.

"To see all of our equipment swept away, and all the memories we had. I do some unique seating, as you can see,” Moore said. “We do some saucer chairs and some gaming chairs, and that’s...that's Emily's chair, that's where she sits. I’m just glad they weren't here. It’s very emotional.”

The superintendent said the buildings here are insured, but classroom and club supplies will need to be replaced out of pocket.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured the sights Thursday.

Seminole Public Schools also experienced damage during Tuesday’s storms but expect to return to class when the power is restored.

If you’d like to donate to the school’s GoFundMe, click here.