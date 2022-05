Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 8:44 pm

By: News 9

VIDEO: Tornado On The Ground Reported Near Earlsboro

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano spotted a tornado on the ground Wednesday evening.

The tornado was located between Earlsboro and Seminole shortly after 8:30 p.m.

According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, News 9's Reflectivity Radar has detected debris in the air.