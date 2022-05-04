Profanity-Laced Threat Sent To Oklahoma Lawmaker Referred To FBI

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 4:56 pm

A profanity-laced threat left with an Oklahoma state lawmaker Friday has been referred to the FBI.

The voicemail, first obtained by NonDoc.com, was from a man who claimed to be a Sequoyah County business owner.

The man threatened a “shootout” over a proposed increase to Medical Marijuana license fees.

“I will not f***ing pay more for my license,” the man said in a message left with Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.

“People just believe for some reason that they have a right to say and do whatever they want,” Garvin said.

NonDoc chose to omit the man's name and business location due to a pending investigation.

“When I continue to operate when this bill passes, you bring your f***ing asses to my business and we'll have a f***ing shoot out right in the parking lot. Be sure to bring them Cherokee Nation, because my first citizenship is Cherokee so you might want to bring them b******,” the message said,

Garvin, a southern Oklahoma Republican, said unfortunately she's no stranger to these types of threats. She said they've come from people heated over abortion, vaccine mandates and now marijuana. She blames in part, sensational national media coverage generating outrage.

“I think it’s just really unfortunate that people are feeding into what they see in the national media space and believing that all of that is the same that is going on here,” she said. “People just need to recognize that Oklahoma is not Washington D.C. It’s not anything really like that.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said because of the man's tribal status, they've referred the case to the FBI.

“Because of the suspect’s tribal status and based on the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, we forwarded that investigation to the FBI. The OSBI takes threats to lawmakers extremely seriously, and we do all that we can to ensure their safety and security by working with our law enforcement partners,” OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said.

In the meantime, Garvin is often seen being escorted around the capitol by Oklahoma State Troopers.

“I trust them and I trust that they’re doing their job,” Garvin said. “I trust our security teams here at the capital. I've never felt unsafe here. I just continue to work and keep my head down and do what I need to do.”

“The Cherokee Nation does not condone threats of any kind against public officials, regardless of the subject,” A Cherokee Nation spokeswoman said. “If applicable, we will work with the relevant authorities regarding this matter, and we continue to work closely with our partners on upholding public safety on our reservation."

