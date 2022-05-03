Fines & Prison Time With Few Exceptions; Oklahoma Abortion Trigger Law Outlines Post-Roe State

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 6:22 pm

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Tuesday, signed a Texas-style near-total abortion ban into law, making abortions illegal about 6 weeks after conception.

The news came on the heels of a now confirmed Supreme Court leak, showing Roe v, Wade, the landmark case protecting the right to an abortion, may soon be overturned.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states that would prohibit nearly all abortions should Roe versus Wade be overturned. Legislative leaders said the effects would be immediate.

“If the court hands down a decision, the trigger law would immediately come into effect,” House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said.

The so-called trigger law already in state statute would repeal more than 130 laws regulating legal abortion in Oklahoma, instead implementing laws making the procedure a felony.

“We would take their physicians license from them,” Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland said, “From a different section of law, we would charge them with a felony, and they would have a penalty after 10 years in prison up to $100,000 fine.”

It seems likely abortions currently being performed at Oklahoma clinics will be among the last legal abortions performed in the state. Just how long it’ll be until the clinics are shuttered remains uncertain, whether this week, or this summer, people on both sides of the issue acknowledge the clock is to be ticking.

“I anticipate that we would become probably one of the most, if not the most, pro-life states in the nation. I think our constituencies have made it very clear to us that this is what they want,” Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, said.

“That looks like abortion clinics immediately shutting down and that’s what they’ve told us. So, I think that at that point, you’ll see people who have had appointments scheduled, those appointments will be canceled,” Virgin said.

Under the Trigger law, there would not be an exception for rape.

“Why would we want to punish the baby for the sins of the father?” Olsen said.

There would also be no exception to incest.

“These people, they may have some disability, they may not but they still are humans that have the same right to life,” Roe said.

The supreme court decision is expected to officially be handed down sometime this summer. In the meantime. The new abortion ban signed into law by Stitt Tuesday takes effect immediately.



