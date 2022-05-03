Report: Draft Opinion Indicates Supreme Court To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 10:36 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A report from POLITICO Monday night suggests that the Supreme Court will be overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide, returning the question of abortion rights to the states.

POLITICO's reporting came from a copy of a majority opinion draft written by Justice Samuel Alito. The POLITICO report indicated that the report was circulated inside the court but that the news organization obtained a copy.

From the POLITICO article:

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the document, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court." "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

SCOTUSblog, which covers the Supreme Court, indicated that the draft given to POLITICO is likely real but may not reflect the precise opinions of other justices. Furthermore, SCOTUSblog indicates that while the news about Roe v. Wade will cause significant reverberations across the United States from abortion-rights supporters and opponents alike, the leak of the document will also cause significant reverberations.

Sen. James Lankford indicated he'd be reserving judgment until the opinion was final.

