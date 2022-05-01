Authorities Identify 27-Year-Old Man Killed In SW OKC Collision

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 7:46 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly collision between a car and motorcycle in southwest OKC.

Cody Lee Beal, 27, died on the scene of the crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and North Council Road.

Authorities said Beal was riding on a motorcycle was performing a wheelie while also speeding past a deputy at a high speed.

The deputy then attempted to pull Beal over.

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot, came to a complete stop and then sped away from the deputy at a high rate of speed. The deputy then elected to not pursue the motorcycle driver, citing the man's high speed.

Moments later, Beal collided with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.