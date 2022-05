Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:26 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation Director Resigns, State To File Lawsuit Against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen

The director of the state’s tourism and recreation department turned in his resignation amid an ongoing controversy regarding a state parks contract.

Jerry Winchester submitted his resignation to Governor Kevin Stitt. Stitt made the announcement Friday afternoon.

During the announcement, Stitt also announced that the state will file a lawsuit against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

This is a developing story.