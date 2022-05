Friday, April 29th 2022, 12:34 pm

By: News 9

Teenager Preparing To Graduate From Oklahoma State Next Weekend

It's graduation season, and it's an especially exciting time for a soon-to-be Oklahoma State grad.

Joe Stone will be 19 when he crosses the stage next weekend.

Stone came into school with a year's worth of credits and then took 19 hours of classwork in each of his two years in school.