OKC Metro Brewery Starts Recycling Program

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 5:09 pm

The beer industry in several states has recycling programs to make recycling can carriers, called Pak-Techs, easier.

Oklahoma still doesn't have a program of its own. If you put yours in the recycle bin, they go to landfills due to sorting issues.

Stonecloud Brewing Company decided they couldn't wait for Oklahoma any longer.

They now have bins collecting Pak-Techs at their downtown taproom. The brewery will take them to a facility where they can be properly recycled.

Trey Cotton, Stonecloud's marketing specialist, said he's disappointed with how hard it is for them to be sustainable.

"You know, Oklahoma has made it a little difficult for businesses to do their part," Scholl said. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of roadblocks for doing the right thing."

Cotton said he would love to see a process put in place that would make it easy for consumers to recycle Pak-Tech's without taking them to a brewery.

For now, Cotton said Stonecloud is committed to doing their part and wants to encourage other Oklahoma businesses to do the same.

Stonecloud is opening a location in Stillwater soon. They will also accept Pak-Techs at that location, as well.