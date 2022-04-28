School Bathroom Bill Passes In The State House

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 11:14 am

By: News 9, News On 6

A bill that would require school restrooms to be used by people's gender assigned at birth passed in the state House Thursday morning.

The bill was authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, with this being the third amendment to Senate Bill 615.

The legislation would also allow for restrooms of single-use that any student, regardless of gender, could use.

"This is common-sense legislation that gives our public school districts clear guidance on bathroom policies," Rep. West said in a statement.

A second amendment to the legislation changed the language in the first section of the bill, stating parents would be notified of any gender identity instruction or materials given to students.

Parents would also be able to exempt their students from such instruction, according to the amendment.

The bill will now move to the Senate.

