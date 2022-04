Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:29 am

By: News 9, News On 6

An abortion-related bill known as the "Oklahoma Heartbeat Act" passed in the state House Thursday morning.

The bill, also known as Senate Bill 1503, prohibits the performance of an abortion except for certain conditions. The bill also provides for some level of enforcement of the law, as well.

Sixty-eight House members voted in favor of the bill. Twelve were opposed.

The bill now returns to the state Senate for final debate.

This is a developing story.