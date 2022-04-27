Drive-By Shooting In Spencer Caught On Convenience Store Camera

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:46 pm

Metro law enforcement worked together to find a violent felon accused of shooting a man in Spencer.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigators followed several clues left at the drive-by shooting scene Monday.

A shooting in daylight in front of several witnesses and a camera.

“Please ma’am. They just got shot in front of my daughter,” the 911 caller said. “Oh my God, my daughter was driving down the street.”

“Ok, we’ve got officers en route,” the 911 dispatcher said.

Investigators were able to obtain of the shooting from a convenience store near Northeast 33rd Street and Spencer Road.

“The video shows the victim walking down the street,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said. “He was approached by the black car.”

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 26-year-old Daszmail Massey, drove away but then turned around and opened fire on the victim.

“Investigators found eight shell casings near the shooting,” Johnson said.

The victim was shot several times but managed to crawl to the street. An off-duty Nicoma Park police officer was in the area and grabbed a clue from the suspect's car.

“He jotted down the vehicle information, the vehicle tag and then gave that to our investigators,” Johnson said. “Oklahoma City was able to identify the individual based on the tag information we received.”

The victim survived the shooting and identified Massey from a photo lineup.

Massey was the target of a shooting in February. The drive-by shooting was also caught on a camera at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma County investigators worked fast to alert metro agencies to be on the lookout for the armed suspect.

“This is a very violent individual who we do not need on our streets and our communities,” Johnson said. “Our detectives and our warrants squad did a great job apprehending him.”

Massey was booked Wednesday into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two felony complaints related to the shooting.