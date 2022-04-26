OTA Votes To Accept $200 Million Loan From Wells Fargo

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 6:12 pm

The Oklahoma Transit Authority took another step closer towards the turnpike's expansion. Board members voted to accept a $200 million loan to get the project off the starting blocks.

The State Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said the money will go towards research that will gather information to fine tune the expansion route and open a more complete dialogue with homeowners affected. Those same homeowners said talks should have started before funding was even on the table.

"See no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil. That seems to be how OTA likes to present things to the general public," said Norman resident Dave Morris.

Norman residents came out to Tuesday's OTA meeting and once again made their stances known with signs and shirts. They sat in the meeting as board members voted to start the first steps of the turnpike expansion.

"No public comment. They call it public because people from the public are allowed to see it, but you could do that on a TV at home," said Morris.

"We're going to go through another iteration based on environmental study and engineering," explained OK. Secretary of Transportation, Tim Gatz. He added, "We're going to work hard and quickly to try to make sure that we can get those dialogues started with property owners."

It's information residents said they want now.

"If you want to just look at the central Oklahoma area, the water supply for Norman, Del City, Moore will all be effected. Midwest City," said Morris.

Officials also said they hope to work hand-in-hand with homeowners because they'll have to help find them a new place to live.

"There's a housing shortage now certainly but again that's part of why we took a long-range look," explained Secretary Gatz.

OTA officials also said they must pay fair market value for the hundreds of homes in the line of fire.



