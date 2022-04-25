Guthrie Police Arrest Two Teens Following Weekend Stabbing, Home Invasion

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:12 pm

An unwelcome surprise during what should have been a day of fun in Guthrie. Right now, two teens facing charges, accused of barging in and brutally stabbing a family of three.

According to police, while a mother and father stepped outside to watch the annual 89er Parade, their 22-year-old son was still inside the home. Police say two teens were also inside to burglarize the place.

"These two assailants entered the residents, began burglarizing," said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with Guthrie Police. "Came upon the son, began to stab him multiple times."

That's when the parents both heard the commotion then rushed inside.

"Dad did a great job of taking one of the assailants to the ground," Gibbs said. "Trying to keep him off of the son and then in the process got stabbed twice."

Police say the mother was stabbed too while trying to call 911. The dad then pepper sprayed one of the suspects, eventually chasing them outside.

"We see cops just running on foot and everyone just rushing to the scene," said Destany Brown, a resident. "We were only maybe 50 feet away."

Police say several people in the crowd helped hold the suspect in place as police eventually placed him into custody. The other was found only half an hour later.

The mother and son were taken to a local hospital.

"Had mom and dad not walked in right at that time, we probably would have been dealing with a homicide," Gibbs said.

Police have not named either teen yet. The mother and son are expected to make it.



