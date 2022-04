Monday, April 25th 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the studio cooking up some easy snacks!

Bran Muffins

4 cups Raisin Bran ½ cup vegetable or extra virgin olive oil 2 eggs 2 cups buttermilk 1 cup sugar 2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients until smooth. Use a cookie scoop to easily fill the muffin cups to the top. Bake for 30 minutes if using a regular sized muffin tin or 20 minutes if using a mini muffin tin.

**Refrigerate extra batter in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks. Bake when needed.