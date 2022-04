Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 6:04 pm

By: News 9

The Guthrie Police Department said two people are in custody, accused of attempting to burglarize a home downtown and stabbing two victims on Saturday.

Police said the victim's father received minor wounds from a stab and that the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

The mother and father of the victim arrived at the home to defend the victim, according to police.

Both suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.