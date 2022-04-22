Friday, April 22nd 2022, 6:48 pm

Family Of Man Killed Near OU Campus Speaks Out After Investigation Leads To No Charges

The Cleveland County District Attorney has denied pressing charges in a shooting that left one man dead near OU’s campus earlier this month following a two week investigation.

The man’s family said they feel like they’ve been left out of the investigation.

Shed Euwin’s loved ones said they have felt left in the dark by Norman police.

"This has been two weeks of agony, and we're left with nothing," said Shed's ex-wife, and mother to three of his children, Nicole Zegrati.

Saturday, April 9th, Shed Euwins' family got a call that changed their lives forever.

"She [Shed's widow] said I don't know how to tell you this, but Shed is dead, and those words will forever ring in my mind. It's so painful and to not have answers it's worse," said Nicole.

Zegrati said the shooting happened in the middle of Euwin’s Saturday afternoon workout.

The unnamed shooter stayed at the scene and called 911. Body camera footage shows police officers race to give Euwin aid, he died at the corner of Lindsey and Elm.

Police said just before the shooting, Euwin walked up to a car stopped at the red light on the corner and tried to punch the driver.

Norman PD has been tight-lipped about the incident; investigators have said they will not release the names of the individuals involved.

Euwin’s family said they have felt like an afterthought throughout Norman PD’s investigation.

"Please, we're pleading with you please, if you just reach out to me and let my kids come- please give us answers. We need these answers, I have to have these answers for my children," said Zegrati.

The shooter will not face charges due to Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law. Because of the lack of charges, the shooters name will not be released.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn issued a statement on the decision.

“I understand it’s a horrible situation. The decedent was clearly having a mental health episode that he had been dealing with for some time. Unfortunately, that mental health episode caused him to be a threat to another law-abiding citizen.”



