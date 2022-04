Friday, April 22nd 2022, 9:39 am

The Outdoor Life With Lacie Lowry: Fishing For A Purpose

On this week's The Outdoor Life, News 9's Lacie Lowry showed us how one foundation is helping people with developmental and physical disabilities through fishing.

You can find out more about Adapting Worlds Foundation by clicking here.