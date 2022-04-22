Annual Run To Remember Returns For 22nd Year

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 9:33 am

If you're running in the Run to Remember for its 22nd year, you can start picking up your gear Friday morning at 11a.m.

You can do this at the Health and Fitness Expo at the OKC Convention Center, but keep in mind some top-notch runners will be in the race beside you.

"The women who came before me in the sport thought women who ran more than a mile couldn't bear children. And over 150,000 miles, two children and a grandchild later, I am still trying to put one foot out in front of another," said marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson.

In 1984, Samuelson became the first and only American woman to win the Olympic marathon.

She continues to compete and share inspiring messages to female runners.

This weekend, Samuelson will be running the 5K and could push for the half marathon.

On Friday night, Scissortail Park will be filled with people to kick off the weekend with music from the Josh Abbott Band and fireworks.

For more information on the race, click here.