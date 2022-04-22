Bill Removing Non-Binary Birth Certificate Designation Clears The House

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 7:25 pm

After hours of debate Thursday, House lawmakers passed a bill that seeks to limit non-binary gender designations on birth certificates.

Many lawmakers in the House chamber said they were relying on faith, and science, to guide their decision about this measure.

The bill would make it so birth certificates in Oklahoma are only marked male or female.

“Regarding this bill, my truth is based on my faith and science,” said House author Tulsa representative Sheila Dills.

“How are we actually supposed to vote on that as a body?” said Tulsa Representative Mauree Turner.

Religious belief drove the conversation.

“What are we doing? The cops don’t want it. The physicians don’t want it. We are not instructed to do it biblically?” said Tulsa representative Monroe Nichols.

House author Tulsa Representative Sheila Dills closed the debate.

‘The question before us is very simple. Do we want the truth on a birth certificate, a legal document, representing a person’s biological sex, or do we want a lie,” said Dills.

Some lawmakers question the harm done to Oklahoma’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth by running this legislation.

“Not only do we have to endure all of this, and all of the offensive things that people have said, regardless of whether or not they know that they heard it, if anyone out these is listening today, you are not a disorder. You are a human being,” said Oklahoma City Representative Forrest Bennet.

The measure passed with 75 yes votes and 16 nos and is now headed to Governor Kevin Stitt for consideration.

The Governor is expected to sign the bill into law. He issued an executive order last fall banning non-binary birth certificate designations.



