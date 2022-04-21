Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:27 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Sailor Dies During Training Event, US Navy Says

An Oklahoma sailor in the United States Navy died during a training event earlier this week.

Navy officials said 29-year-old Lt. a.g. Aaron Fowler died while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Sunday in Kanehoe Bay.

Fowler was unresponsive during the training exercise. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Navy, Fowler entered the service in 2012 and later graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2018.

Fowler began reporting to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One beginning in January 2022.

United States Senator Jim Inhofe expressed his condolences to Fowler's death on social media Thursday morning.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are investigating Fowler's death.