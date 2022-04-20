Sassy Mama: Berries With Cream
Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 5:11 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama shares with News 9 how to make berries with cream.
Ingredients:
- 1 cups buttermilk
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- Sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries
Directions:
- Combine all of the berries together in a large bowl.
- In a separate large bowl whisk together the buttermilk and whipping cream.
- Continue whisking as you add in the powdered sugar and vanilla.
- Pour the cream over individual bowls of berries.
- Store remaining sweet cream mixture in a large mason jar for up to 10 days.
