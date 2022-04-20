Sassy Mama: Berries With Cream


Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 5:11 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama shares with News 9 how to make berries with cream.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cups buttermilk 
  2. 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  3. 1 tablespoon vanilla 
  4. 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  5. Sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

Directions:

  1. Combine all of the berries together in a large bowl.
  2. In a separate large bowl whisk together the buttermilk and whipping cream.
  3. Continue whisking as you add in the powdered sugar and vanilla.
  4. Pour the cream over individual bowls of berries.
  5. Store remaining sweet cream mixture in a large mason jar for up to 10 days.

