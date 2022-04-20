Sassy Mama: Strawberry Cobbler


Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 4:40 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is showing how to make strawberry cobbler.

Ingredients:

  1. 6 cups sliced strawberries
  2. 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  3. 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  4. 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  5. 4 teaspoons cold butter
  6. 1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. Use a 9 x 9 or 9 inch round deep dish baking pan.
  3. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  4. Combine the strawberries with the almond extract, powdered sugar, and cornstarch.
  5. Place half of the crescent rolls into the bottom of your prepared pan.
  6. Pour the strawberry mixture on top. Add small pieces of cold butter on top of strawberries.
  7. Poke holes in the remaining crescent roll dough and set on top of strawberries.
  8. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
  9. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.
  10. Serve with vanilla ice cream or drizzle with the berry cream recipe.

