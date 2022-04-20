Sassy Mama: Strawberry Cobbler
Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 4:40 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama joins News 9 and is showing how to make strawberry cobbler.
Ingredients:
- 6 cups sliced strawberries
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 4 teaspoons cold butter
- 1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Use a 9 x 9 or 9 inch round deep dish baking pan.
- Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Combine the strawberries with the almond extract, powdered sugar, and cornstarch.
- Place half of the crescent rolls into the bottom of your prepared pan.
- Pour the strawberry mixture on top. Add small pieces of cold butter on top of strawberries.
- Poke holes in the remaining crescent roll dough and set on top of strawberries.
- Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.
- Serve with vanilla ice cream or drizzle with the berry cream recipe.
