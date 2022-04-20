Links Mentioned On April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 3:10 am

Caring Van Vaccination Clinics

The Caring Van will host vaccination clinics on Wednesday.

The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Putnam City District Enrollment Office and at the WIC Center near Northwest 23rd and Meridian.

City Of Oklahoma City Discounted Rain Barrels

Keeping your lawn or garden beautiful can be expensive, but the City of Oklahoma City has come up with a way to help you save money and water.

