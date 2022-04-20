Weatherford PD Detective Arrested After Stealing Drugs From Evidence Room

Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 9:20 pm

An Oklahoma detective ended up on the other side of the interrogation table as part of an investigation into nearly 100 missing pills.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that an officer took them from the evidence lockup. That's all according to an indictment made public Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement said the investigation started back in September of 2021 after Weatherford Police discovered Fentanyl was missing from the evidence room.

“They went to go look for the evidence to turn over to the feds and at that point in time they noticed that the drugs were missing. That’s what started this whole thing,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Weatherford Police Department detective Jeremy Anderson is now at the center of the multi-agency investigation.

“We had multiple agencies; we had the DA’s drug task force, we had the sheriff’s office, the police department, the DA’s office and us (OSBI) all working towards finding the truth in this case,” said Arbeitman.

The agencies spent months figuring out where the missing evidence was.

“We dig right in, we start collecting interviews, we collect evidence, we process evidence. It takes a while to do those things and you don’t want to rush,” she said.

Court records show that work eventually led investigators to Anderson. The Indictment filed Tuesday afternoon stated that Anderson “willfully and knowingly” took 99 tablets containing Fentanyl.

“We presented it to the multi-county grand jury they decided that an indictment needed to be handed down and that’s where we are today,” said Arbeitman.

Anderson turned himself into the Custer County Sheriff’s Office as he faces a felony charged for stealing dugs and a misdemeanor for failing to perform his duties.

“The jury can decide to convict on one or both of those charges,” she said.

Anderson was released on a $10,000 bond. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing in September.



