Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 12:34 pm

By: News 9

Festival Of The Arts Returns To OKC

The Festival of the Arts is now open at the Bicentennial Park.

The festival is just a few blocks away from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

The festival will be held Tuesday through Sunday.

You can enjoy art displays, performances and local food during the event.

For more information on the festival, click here.