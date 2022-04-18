Sassy Mama: Skillet S'mores

Monday, April 18th 2022, 6:02 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is showing us some ways to use your leftover Easter candy!

Skillet S’mores

Small cast iron skillet 1 package milk chocolate chips (you can use semi sweet too) Peeps or large marshmallows Dippers: graham crackers, wafer cookies, bananas, strawberries, apple slices

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 6 inch cast iron skillet, pour the chocolate chips into the pan and spread evenly. Top with leftover Peeps or marshmallows. Cool in the oven for 15 minutes or until marshmallows are browned and chocolate is melted. Serve with your favorite dippers!

For a pretty display create a cute “sweet” charcuterie board filled with dipper options! Perfect for sleepovers, family game nights or just because!



