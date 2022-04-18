Sassy Mama: Skillet S'mores

Sassy Mama is showing us some ways to use your leftover Easter candy!
Skillet S’mores
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 6 inch cast iron skillet, pour the chocolate chips into the pan and spread evenly. Top with leftover Peeps or marshmallows. Cool in the oven for 15 minutes or until marshmallows are browned and chocolate is melted. Serve with your favorite dippers!
For a pretty display create a cute “sweet” charcuterie board filled with dipper options! Perfect for sleepovers, family game nights or just because!