OTA Continues Public Meetings On Turnpike Expansion Plan

Monday, April 18th 2022, 9:27 am

On Monday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will host the second of four public meetings on its controversial expansion project.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting three meetings this week to go over the proposed turnpike expansion.

Monday from 6-8 p.m., the OTA will talk with impacted residents at the Newcastle Public Schools Administration building.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is now saying that the plan for the turnpike expansion is not likely to change much from the route study they have planned right now.

The authority's plan is a 15-year, $5 billion long-range infrastructure investment, but many property owners say they're worried about having to sell or lose money on their land.

At the State Capitol, lawmakers have now pushed along a bill that would delay construction until the OTA completes additional studies on how the proposed route could impact homeowners.

The rest of this week’s meetings can be seen below.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the Norman library and on Thursday there will be a meeting at the Moore library.

Meeting attendees will be able to view the proposed plan, speak with engineers and planners as well as provide information specific to their property.