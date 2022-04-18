Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Start The Week

Monday, April 18th 2022, 7:02 am

Winds will relax Monday afternoon with sunny skies moving in.

Highs will be in the mid 60s and low 70s.

On Tuesday, rain chances go up.

There will be a chance for storms mid-day Tuesday into the afternoon and evening.

Instability will be very low, so we are not expecting severe storms.

We could see some small hail and gusty winds.

On Wednesday, we turn much hotter with highs in the 90s on the way.

It will be the hottest day of the season so far.

A dryline will move in and winds will be very strong, gusting 45-50 mph.

Fire danger will be critical on Wednesday.

There will be a slight chance for storms ahead of the dryline in eastern Oklahoma.